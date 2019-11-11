Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,915 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,159.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 202,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 197,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.66. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,454. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

