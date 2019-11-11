Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,807 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

ROST stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.52. 17,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,927. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

