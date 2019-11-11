Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.72.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.55. Keyera has a one year low of C$24.05 and a one year high of C$35.84. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 84.61%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.06, for a total transaction of C$1,038,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,704,280.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

