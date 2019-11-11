Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at $18,104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6,480.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 60.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Cerner stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $13,254,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,992,525.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,360,292.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

