Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,722. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

