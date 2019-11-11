Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,289. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.52 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

