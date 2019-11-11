Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $200,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,916 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after buying an additional 974,005 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,282,000 after buying an additional 828,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

