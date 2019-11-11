Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $615,000 Investment in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. 106,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,303.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

