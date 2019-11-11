Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.26.

KHC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.76. 3,764,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,943. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,178,000 after purchasing an additional 630,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,415,000 after purchasing an additional 527,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,497,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,316,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,510,000 after purchasing an additional 922,376 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

