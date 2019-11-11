Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Financial Analysis

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kura Sushi USA and Jack in the Box, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jack in the Box 2 3 7 0 2.42

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Jack in the Box has a consensus target price of $93.82, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Jack in the Box.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Jack in the Box’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $51.74 million 3.33 $1.74 million N/A N/A Jack in the Box $869.69 million 2.52 $121.37 million $3.79 22.39

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Dividends

Jack in the Box pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kura Sushi USA does not pay a dividend. Jack in the Box pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Jack in the Box shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 9.78% -18.59% 13.30%

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

