Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.90.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.64. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.26. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $6,855,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

