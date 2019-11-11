Landmark Bancorp Inc Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of LARK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.18. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930. The company has a market cap of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,158.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,934.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,865 shares of company stock valued at $183,300. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

