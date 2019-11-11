Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.33 ($3.61).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down from GBX 215 ($2.81)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In other news, insider George Lewis acquired 394 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £1,044.10 ($1,364.30). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,104 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,748.96 ($3,592.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,740 shares of company stock worth $653,788 over the last three months.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 272 ($3.55). 10,651,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.93. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,644 ($34.55).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.