Linkey (LKY) Price Hits $0.0899 on Major Exchanges

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, Linkey has traded up 68.8% against the dollar. Linkey has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $230.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linkey alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00708605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001180 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Linkey Profile

Linkey (CRYPTO:LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info.

Buying and Selling Linkey

Linkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.