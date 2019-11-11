Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Update

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. 1,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,867. The firm has a market cap of $365.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 870,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

