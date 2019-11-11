Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. 3,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,547. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.98.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MHO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

