Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,441,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 12,264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.79. 6,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $27.63.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

