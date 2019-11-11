Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,466 shares of company stock worth $4,078,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.30. 11,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

