Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,145 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 57,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE VGR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.70. Vector Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.91%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

