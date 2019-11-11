Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 83,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.62.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 136,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,337. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $97.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,482. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

