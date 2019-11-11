Mackay Shields LLC Sells 33,900 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TG. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Tredegar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.88. 1,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $248.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

