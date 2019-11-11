Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 778,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 572,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,962. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

