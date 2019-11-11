Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,916. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 443,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,889,000 after buying an additional 483,413 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,498,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 424,200 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,173,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 1,099,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

