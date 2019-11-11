Marcus & Millichap Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus & Millichap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,423. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 249.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

