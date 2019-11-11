Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $70.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.69. 1,663,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,041. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Match Group has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.