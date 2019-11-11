Matt Barwell Purchases 12 Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 956 ($12.49) per share, with a total value of £114.72 ($149.90).

Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Matt Barwell purchased 11 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £109.12 ($142.58).

On Friday, August 16th, Matt Barwell purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £119 ($155.49).

Britvic stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 954 ($12.47). The company had a trading volume of 304,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. Britvic Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 782.50 ($10.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 996.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 921.75.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 968.08 ($12.65).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

