Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $38.17 on Monday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MATW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Matthews International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

