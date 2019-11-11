Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.47

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.31. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $203.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

