Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 141,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,636,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,430,639. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

