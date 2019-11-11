MinexCoin Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $406,659.00 and approximately $70,273.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00230602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.01502696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128829 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,472,698 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,627 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

