MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

MITFY stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $721.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

