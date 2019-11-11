MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MSBHY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MSBHY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. 3,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,804. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

