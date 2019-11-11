Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $151.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average is $133.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $5,831,913 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.