Morgan Stanley Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $46.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $56.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,813. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $878,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,291,000 after acquiring an additional 937,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,261,000 after acquiring an additional 775,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after acquiring an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 3,765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 471,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 459,496 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

