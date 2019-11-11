Morgan Stanley Buys 8,408 Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of THL Credit worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the second quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in THL Credit by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in THL Credit by 14.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in THL Credit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in THL Credit by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03. THL Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. Research analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

