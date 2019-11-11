Morgan Stanley Has $475,000 Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 338,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 712,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.