Morgan Stanley Has $546,000 Holdings in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 2,651.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Trevena worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 644,812 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Trevena Inc has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Trevena Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

