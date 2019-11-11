Morgan Stanley Purchases 10,922 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $925.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.80. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. Research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. ValuEngine upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

