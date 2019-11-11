National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.83

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) announced a final dividend on Sunday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ASX:NAB traded up A$0.40 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$28.87 ($20.48). 9,764,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,000. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. National Australia Bank has a one year low of A$22.52 ($15.97) and a one year high of A$30.00 ($21.28). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$27.12.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.