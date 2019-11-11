Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Natural Gas Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NGS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,108. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $147.61 million, a PE ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth about $510,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 280,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

