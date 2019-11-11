Neutral Dollar (NUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $451.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00010934 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $148,354.00 and approximately $451.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $653.85 or 0.07454051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015505 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

NUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 168,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,543 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

