NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Short Interest Up 44.4% in October

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NewLink Genetics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLNK traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 111,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. NewLink Genetics has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,587.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

