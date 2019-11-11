News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.70 to $15.30 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. News has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

