NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Welch Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.22. 1,535,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,894. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

