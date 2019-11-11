Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

NOAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Noah stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 182,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,594. Noah has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $126.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Noah by 13.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Noah by 6.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Noah by 15.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

