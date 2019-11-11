Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 3943907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $150,436,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $36,216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $27,977,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,116 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

