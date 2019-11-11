NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.94.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $206.43. The stock had a trading volume of 112,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,960. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.47 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $211.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.