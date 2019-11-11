Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Up 59.3% in October

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 141,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 381,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,509. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $723.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,689 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

