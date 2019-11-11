Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OBLN. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NASDAQ:OBLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -4.87.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $2.89. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

