Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million.

Shares of OBLN stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Obalon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OBLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Obalon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

